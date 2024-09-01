Photos: Mayday Buffalo and Dave Viterna Group at Oakfield Labor Daze

On Saturday at Labor Daze in Triangle Park in Oakfield, Mayday Buffalo was the afternoon band, and Dave Viterna Group was the headliner for the night.

The rest of this weekend's lineup:

On Sunday:

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Russ Peters Group

12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Eaglez tribute to The Eagles

3:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Hazzard Country

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Nerds Gone Wild

On Monday:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Salvatore

1 to 4 p.m.: Terry Buchwald tribute to Elvis

4 to 7 p.m.: Songbirds tribute to Fleetwood Mac

The Labor Daze Parade is at 10 a.m. on Monday

Photos by Howard Owens