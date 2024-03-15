Photos: Music in Education concert at Batavia HS

March is "Music in Schools Month" across the nation, and on Thursday evening, Batavia City Schools held its annual concert featuring educators and students at all levels to celebrate the month.

The concern opened with the faculty/alumni band playing Sir Duke, a Steve Wonder hit honoring Duke Ellington.

Also performing are the High School Orchestra, the Middle School Beauty Shop, High School Guitar, John Kennedy Second Graders, High School Select Choir, Middle School Band, High School Rock Band, and High School Jazz Ensemble.

Photos by Howard Owens.