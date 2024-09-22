Photos: Quarter carnival at East Pembroke Grange

The East Pembroke Grange celebrated its 90th anniversary on Saturday with a quarter carnival.
Previously: Bring your quarters to the 90th celebration of East Pembroke Junior Grange.
Photos by Howard Owens.
