People across the nation on Thursday participated in a protest against the policies of the Trump Administration, including in Batavia.

The protest was scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. The Batavian did not arrive until 7:20 p.m., when about 50 people were still present.

One protester said there had been a much larger group of protesters at the start of the protest, but thunderclouds and rain had left "only the diehards."

Photos by Howard Owens.