Joseph Flynn, of Batavia, finished first on Saturday in the Ninth Annual Run Baby Run 5K, which benefits All Babies Cherished.

Flynn's time was 20:16.

The top female, and second overall, was Ruby Parrish, 24:16.

Third place was taken by 9-year-old C. Johnson.

The race started and finished at the Northgate Community Center, 350 Bank St.

Photos by Howard Owens.