Photos: 'Running for Heroes' at Van Detta in honor of Sgt. Sanfratello

Chief Deputy Joesph Graff holds his phone with Morgan Blann on Facetime leading a moment of silence in honor of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello on Thursday night at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello, who died in the line of duty early Sunday morning, was honored by about 50 first responders and family members with a mile run around the track at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia.

The run was part of a national program called "Running For Heroes," which is comprised of young people who run in honor of a first responder who dies in the line of duty.

Thursday's run was coordinated with Morgan Blann, a 13-year-old from New Jersey who connected with runners in Batavia through Facetime and then her actual run was live streamed on Facebook.

Members of law enforcement in her community joined her on her run.

Morgan told the participants that since she was six, she's dreamed of working in law enforcement as a K-9 handler.

To view a video of Morgan's run, click here.

Chief Deputy Joesph Graff and Undersheriff Bradley Mazur with other participants in Thursday's "Running for Heroes" at Van Detta Stadium with Morgan Blann on Facetime.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.