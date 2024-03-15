Photos: 'Running for Heroes' at Van Detta in honor of Sgt. Sanfratello

Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello, who died in the line of duty early Sunday morning, was honored by about 50 first responders and family members with a mile run around the track at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia.
The run was part of a national program called "Running For Heroes," which is comprised of young people who run in honor of a first responder who dies in the line of duty.
Thursday's run was coordinated with Morgan Blann, a 13-year-old from New Jersey who connected with runners in Batavia through Facetime and then her actual run was live streamed on Facebook.
Members of law enforcement in her community joined her on her run.
Morgan told the participants that since she was six, she's dreamed of working in law enforcement as a K-9 handler.
