Privatized Air.

Photo by Howard Owens

Five bands and punk rock fans gathered at Pavilion #2 in the Genesee County Park & Forest on Sunday for the Second Annual Punk Picnic, which featured five bands from Genesee County and Buffalo.

The bands were Privatized Air, Cowboy Vampires, Election Day, Space Cowboys, and Bastard Bastard Bastard.

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Election Day

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens