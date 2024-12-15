Photos: Shop with a Cop on Saturday

Officers with Batavia PD, as well as sheriff's deputies later in the morning, participated in the 10th annual Shop with a Cop event at Walmart on Saturday.

Shop with a Cop allows local children who are selected with the help of school resource officers and school officials from each school in Genesee County to buy Christmas presents for themselves or for friends and family members. Children are provided funds and their own personal police officer or deputy to accompany them on a Christmas shopping trip in the store.

Walmart hosts and staffs the event. Walmart also provides funding and goody bags for each child.

Grant money from Walmart, donations from the City of Batavia Police Benevolent Association, City of Batavia Civil Employee’s Association (CSEA), the City’s “Jeans for Friday” program, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Employee Association and donations made in the memory of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello makes the event possible.

