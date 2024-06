Smash Mouth lead singer Zach Goode.

Photo by Howard Owens

Smash Mouth brought more than a decade's worth of hits and some poppin' new tunes to Batavia Downs on Friday night.

The set ranged from monster hits like Walking on the Sun, I'm a Believer, and All Star to their latest single, Ride On, which kept the crowd dancing and smiling throughout the performance.

Sean Hurwitz, guitar; Randy Cooke, drums; Zach Goode, vocals; Michael Klooster, keyboards; Paul Delisle, bass guitar

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens