Snow blowing off the roof of the former Kmart building late Wednesday afternoon as seen from the parking lot of Batavia Downs.

Photo by Howard Owens.

A heavy snow squall bulletin has been issued for northeastern Genesee County. The warning is in place until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Parts of Genesee County could also receive heavy snow with blowing wind Wednesday evening.

There's also snow in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, with a low temperature on Sunday, which is estimated at 14 degrees.