The house was a-rockin' from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Willow Bend Inn as music fans welcomed spring to the sound of five area bands.

Among them, Shotgun Pauly (pictured).

The house was packed.

Also, on the bill, Bad Sign, Double Image Band, Rock Solid, and Stanton (the RnR Band).

Shotgun Pauly returns to the Willow Bend for a show on Saturday night.

The Willow Bend was celebrating 56 years as a family-run business.

Photos by Howard Owens.