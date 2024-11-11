Photos: Veterans honored in wreath-placing ceremony at Upton Monument

The many who have served in the U.S. military throughout the nation's history were honored on Monday for Veterans Day, with multiple ceremonies being held at sites in Genesee County.

At 11 a.m., veterans gathered to honor veterans at the Soldiers, Sailors, & Marines Monument (the Upton Monument).

There were also ceremonies in Genesee County Park and Forest, the Batavia VA Medical Center, the NYS Veterans Home, and the memorial monument at Jerome Center. There was also a ceremony in Trigon Park in Le Roy.

Participating organizations were Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and Vietnam Veterans of America.

Photos by Howard Owens.