Photos: Wednesday at the Genesee County Fair

It was a busy day at the Genesee County Fair on Wednesday and there are plenty of activities for the whole family at the fair on Thursday, including the midway opening at 4 p.m., the 4-H livestock auction at 6 p.m., and the exhibit hall open all day.

Today, members of The Batavian's Early Access Program have a coupon for free entry to the fair, courtesy of The Batavian.

Also, stop by the Media Center (The Batavian/WBTA) to enter The Batavian's eagle drawing contest before 3 p.m. We are giving away a guitar to the 17-and-under winner (a random selection from among the best drawings) and a $100 gift card to the adult winner. After 3 p.m. through Saturday, voting for the people's choice award begins.

Photos by Kristin Smith.