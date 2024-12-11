Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that sent pedestrian to hospital

Following an investigation into a hit-and-run accident at 5:11 p.m. on Tuesday on East Main Street near the Mobile Gas Station, police took into custody Jeffrey Plath, no age provided, of Stringham Drive.

The victim of the hit-and-run accident was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. His name was not released. Batavia PD reports he is in satisfactory condition.

At the time of his apprehension, Plath was allegedly found with a switchblade knife, which police said he did not use or threaten to use.

Plath is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Police ask that anyone with information related to the case to call Det. Mathew Wojtaszczyk at 585-345-6357.