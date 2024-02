The Emergency Response Team was deployed on Dellinger Avenue early this morning to assist Batavia PD with the execution of a warrant, Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said.

The police department announced at 7:15 that Dellinger was closed to public access. The street was reopened at about 7:50 a.m.

Heubusch said there were no difficulties during the operation, and there were no injuries. He said more information will be released later today.