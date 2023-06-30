Police seek assistance in locating missing teen

Press release:

Police-provided

photo

The Batavia Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a runaway 16-year-old boy.

Jesus Reyes was last seen on June 28 at approximately 3:00 a.m. in Batavia. He was last wearing a white Batavia Track t-shirt and matching shorts.

Jesus is about 5'4" and 175 lbs with black hair and black eyes.

It's possible that he is in the Miami, Fla. area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.