PUBLIC NOTICE: Hearing set for race track on Harloff Road, Batavia

PUBLIC NOTICE:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Batavia Planning Board regarding an application for a Special Use Permit by East Coast Speedway (Jason Bonsignore) to open and operate a racing track on property that was the former polar wave at 3500 Harloff Road, Batavia, NY - Tax Map 151. This is in a Commercial/Recreation District.

Said hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Batavia Town Hall at 7:15 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be heard. Written comments will be accepted prior to that date. You may email the Chairman at kjasinski@townofbatavia.com or text 219-9190.

by order of the Town of Batavia Planning Board

Kathleen Jasinski, Chairman