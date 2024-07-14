Pursuit ends on South Swan with overtuned minivan, suspect uninjured and in custody

A Sheriff's Office pursuit that started somewhere on the north side of the city of Batavia ended at Swan and School streets at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday when the suspect vehicle struck a utility pole and flipped over.

One person is reportedly in custody.

A deputy was overheard telling a distraught family member who ran up to the scene and crossed the police crime scene tape that the suspect was uninjured and was in custody at the Genesee County Jail.

Another woman was taken into custody kicking and screaming, "That's my brother," with a deputy telling her he was OK.

This is an ongoing investigation, and while The Batavian was on the scene, no members of the Sheriff's Office, which is the agency handling the case, were available to provide more information.

The pursuit was reported on both State Street and Ross Street prior to the crash.

There were flames coming from the vehicle when City Fire arrived on scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.

UPDATE 3 a.m.: Sgt. Mathew Clor confirmed charges are pending and should be part of a press release in the morning. One suspect in custody. The woman who struggled with police was released with a warning once she calmed down. Besides taking out the utility pole on Swan, the vehicle also struck a mailbox on Ross Street.

Photos by Howard Owens.