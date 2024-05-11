 Skip to main content

Readers Photos: Northern Lights over Genesee County

By Howard B. Owens
northern lights frank capuano
Frank Capuano

An aurora borealis, or northern lights, was visible in Genesee County on Friday night.

The event, created by a solar storm, will return on Saturday evening; however, the forecast for partially cloudy skies could hinder visibility.

When there is a solar storm, some of the energy and small particles travel down the magnetic field at the north and south poles into the earth's atmosphere. The particles interact with gases in the atmosphere, creating a stunning light show.

Thank you to all the readers who submitted photos.

northern lights frank capuano
Frank Capuano
northern lights frank capuano
Frank Capuano
lisa ace
Lisa Ace
Marianne Newmark
Marianne Newmark
Shannon Coniber northern lights
 Shannon Coniber 
 Shannon Coniber 
 Shannon Coniber 
Cory Coles
Cory Coles
Cory Coles
Cory Coles
Cory Coles
Cory Coles
Cheryl Netter
Cheryl Netter

