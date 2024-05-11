Readers Photos: Northern Lights over Genesee County

Frank Capuano

An aurora borealis, or northern lights, was visible in Genesee County on Friday night.

The event, created by a solar storm, will return on Saturday evening; however, the forecast for partially cloudy skies could hinder visibility.

When there is a solar storm, some of the energy and small particles travel down the magnetic field at the north and south poles into the earth's atmosphere. The particles interact with gases in the atmosphere, creating a stunning light show.

Thank you to all the readers who submitted photos.

Frank Capuano

Frank Capuano

Lisa Ace

Marianne Newmark

Shannon Coniber

Shannon Coniber

Shannon Coniber

Cory Coles

Cory Coles

Cory Coles