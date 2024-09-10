 Skip to main content

Ready to make some beautiful music? Genesee Chorale is recruiting singers as new season starts

By Howard B. Owens
Genesee chorale fall 2024

The Genesee Chorale is opening its 2024 Fall Season and is looking for a few good singers.

The Chorale held its opening rehearsal on Monday at St. James.

For more information on joining, click here.

Photos by Howard Owens.

