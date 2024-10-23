Reports of Byron Brown hiring former staffer are incorrect

Contrary to reports in other media outlets, Byron Brown, the new president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting, he did not hire a former mayoral office staffer at Batavia Downs.

Steve Casey, a former deputy mayor in Buffalo, does work for Batavia Downs but he was hired by Henry Wojtaszek before Brown even applied for the job, Brown told The Batavian between committee meetings at the casino on Wednesday.

Brown said he did not have details about Casey's employment and referred those questions to Wojtaszek. Wojtaszek said he would answer questions after he has a chance to brief the board of directors on the matter.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.