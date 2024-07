Rick Mancuso is offering a reward for the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of a stolen utility cart from outside T.F. Brown's in Batavia.

The person in the surveillance pictures is a suspect.

Mancuso will pay the person who provides information leading to arrest and recovery either $75 cash or a $100 T.F. Brown's gift card.

To provide information in the case, call Batavia PD at (585) 345-6350.