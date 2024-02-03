Rochester man accused of burglarizing residence in Elba

Omar Carera

A 40-year-old Rochester resident is accused of committing a late-morning burglary at a residence in the Town of Elba on July 7.

Omar Cabrera is charged with burglary in the second degree, a Class C felony, three counts of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, criminal mischief in the third degree, a Class E felony, and petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor.

At 11:47 a.m. on July 7, the Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence and a detached building on the property. Deputy Jermey McClellan responded and conducted the initial investigation. Investigators Ryan DeLong and Howard Carlson then responded, collecting photographs and physical evidence.

Cabrera was identified as the suspect during the course of the investigation.

He is accused of entering the residence unlawfully and in the process, causing property damage in excess of $250 in value. He is accused of stealing copper fittings. He is accused of entering the detached building with the intent of committing a crime once inside.

On Jan. 31, Cabrera was located in Rochester with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force, and transported to Genesee County and held pending arraignment. Once arraigned, he was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, or $40,000 partially secured bond.