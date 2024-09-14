Rochester man dies after motorcycle collides head-on with car on Route 33 in Stafford

A 20-year-old Rochester man died on Saturday evening after a motorcycle he was driving collided head-on with a passenger vehicle on Route 33 in Stafford.

Michael J. Ciarpelli was pronounced dead at the scene by a Genesee County Coroner.

According to the Sherriff's Office, the preliminary investigation indicts that Ciarpelli was driving a 2007 black Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 33 when he attempted to pass two vehicles in front of him.

A 2024 white Ford Edge was turning left off Griswold Road and began traveling east on Route 33. As Ciarpelli attempted to pass both vehicles, he collided with the Edge head-on in the eastbound travel lane. Ciarpelli was ejected from the motorcycle, and his body came to rest on the north shoulder of Route 33.

The Edge was driven by Luanne E. Andrews, 76, of West Henrietta. Her passenger was Colleen L. O'Mara, 67, of West Henrietta. The Sheriff's Office provided no information about injuries if any to Andrews or O'Mara.

Sgt. Andrew Hale, Sgt. Richard Schildwaster, Investigator Kevin Forsyth, and deputies Joshua Brabon and Jacob Kipler are investigating the crash. The Byron and South Byron fire departments, Stafford Fire, and Mercy EMS assisted at the scene.