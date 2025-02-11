Rochester native returns to Batavia Downs on Feb. 27 with a high-energy homage to Elton John and Billy Joel

Jason Ostrowski putting on an Elton John show at Batavia Downs in November 2022. On Feb. 27, Ostrowski returns to Batavia Downs with a rock and roll piano showcase of the music of John and his idol Billy Joel.

File Photo by Howard Owens.

Jason Ostrowski is definitely excited about his upcoming concert at Batavia Downs.

Why? He loves playing rock and roll. He loves Elton John and Billy Joel. With a background in musical theater, he loves performing. He loves meeting people. And, he won't be far from his hometown, Rochester.

More than once during an interview with The Batavian about his Feb. 27 show (doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.), Ostrowski said about performing, "I love it. I absolutely love it.

Ostrowski isn't sure where this love for music and performance came from but it started young.

"Nobody in my family is in entertainment at all," Ostrowski said. "(Starting in) kindergarten, I was bothering my parents for lessons, and then I took classical for about six years. I hated taking it. I loved my teacher, but I hated classical piano. And then I learned rock and roll."

In high school, at Greece Athena, he discovered musical theater. He was inspired to get his degree from SUNY Fredonia in musical theater and he chased a career as an actor.

His resume includes roles on Broadway, cast on national tours for major Broadway productions, and regional musical theater. His TV roles include co-starring roles on FBI: Most Wanted, Bull, The Detour, WeCrashed, and A Crime to Remember.

"I've been very lucky working for as long as I have in the entertainment industry and being able to support myself," Ostrowski said. "And the piano playing has always been there for me."

Ostrowski's path toward doing concerts featuring the music of the likes of Elton John and Billy Joel began when he was on Broadway in a show where cast members played their own instruments; then, on his own, he started playing more rock and roll on piano.

"I always thought, 'Oh, that would be fun to do for people. But I guess I was a little too shy or something," Ostrowski said. "In 2014, I learned how to do dueling pianos in Orlando, Florida. From there, I was just hooked on performing behind the piano."

Ostrowski was more of a Billy Joel fan (he's even met him a couple of times) but people always told him he looked like Elton John, so he explored his music and found it compelling, so he developed a live act around John's music. He said it's not exactly a tribute show.

"I started putting on my Nana's costume jewelry and some sparkly clothes and doing an Elton John show," Ostrowski said. "It's not an impersonator show because you already know it's not him. I look enough like the guy. I'm not going to try to pretend to be him but to capture the essence of his music and performance. What I do live hopefully translates, and that gives people an experience that, if they haven't seen him, can come close to what it would be like to hear that music live by him. And I love doing it. I love it."

The Feb. 27 show will feature both the music of John and his idol, Joel.

He said Joel is his biggest influence as a singer, piano player, and writer. Ostrowski has singles and EPs of his original music on streaming platforms and is anticipating releasing an album later in 2025.

"I've always written. I've always been, I guess, I've always been a little timid about it, like, uh, nobody's gonna like this or whatever," Ostrowski said. "But now, as I reach 50, I'm like, 'Well, who cares?' So I actually started work on an album in December, and in March, I'm going back to recording in New York City with this producer who was Bruce Hornsby's guitar player for 16 years, and he's worked with Dave Matthews and Ben Folds. He really likes my writing, so we started work on just a little album, four or five songs, but it's exciting, and it's gotten me excited about my own music again."

Ostrowski isn't surprised the music of legendary rockers like John and Joel remains popular, not just with the generation that grew up with John's songs on AM radio.

"I'm on ships quite a bit, and generally, the crowds are people who grew up with Elton John, but every now and then, I get young people and young teenagers out in the audience, and they're singing along to every single song," Ostrowski said. "There's some kind of magic in performing some of this music that's 56 years old now, much older than some of these people listening to it, and they know every single lyric. It really is a rush to just play this rock and roll music."

John, he said, is particularly thrilling.

"He's such a theatrical performer in how he dresses and presents himself," Ostrowski said. "So to be able to do that and sit behind the piano and play this amazing music with incredible bands is all I need. I love it. Absolutely love it."

Tickets are available through Eventbrite, starting at $13.37.

File Photo by Howard Owens.

File Photo by Howard Owens.