An accident involving an ambulance with a patient aboard has been reported at Route 98 and Batavia Elba Townline Road, Elba.

The ambulance is reportedly the vehicle that rolled over.

Elba Fire, Town of Batavia Fire, and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 3:08 p.m. by Joanne Beck: Mercy Flight is being dispatched and a landing zone is being set up.