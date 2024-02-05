Sales of Phil Pies' bobblehead raises $2,500 for Crossroads House so far

Phil Pies, Debbie Paine, and Tom Finn.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Furniture Man's official bobblehead has been a hit, helping Max Pies Furniture raise $2,500 so far for Crossroads House.

Phil Pies, whose head bounces on the bobblehead, presented a check on Monday to Tom Finn, the Crossroads House board of directors president, and Debbie Paine, house manager.

There are still bobbleheads available at Max Pies, which is located at 400 South Jackson St., Batavia.

The bobblehead is a project of Max Pies Office Manager Peggy Cancelmi, who worked with Tom Brown at AdStuff to come up with the fundraising idea.

Previously: Baseball stars and famous furniture men, all eventually get their own bobblehead