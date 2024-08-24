Salon owner in Le Roy announces new specialty boutique

Becky Kelly, Flowers by Becky; Heather Hunt, Pastique; Lori Steinbrenner, New 2 Main the Boutique at Personal Preference; and Liz Broussard, Indigo Lux.

Businesses often experience setbacks, and the ones that survive are those that find ways to adjust. Lori Steinbrenner took that approach when, after a couple of years of trying, she couldn't find a qualified nail technician.

Steinbrenner, who has owned Personal Preference Salon and Spa in Le Roy for 34 years, partnered with three other experienced businesswomen to open the front of her shop as a specialty boutique.

"I relocated the waiting area to the back of the shop (previously set up for pedicures and manicures) and put the boutique in the front of the salon," Steinbrenner said. "It's a unique little gift store."

The store is called New 2 Main the Boutique at Personal Preference.

Steinbrenner's partners are Becky Kelly, owner of Flowers by Becky, Heather Hunt, owner of Pastique, and Liz Broussard, owner of Indigo Lux.

She said the products are decorative pieces mixed with modern, BoHo-style handbags and accessories, along with fresh-cut flowers.

Personal Preference is located at 34 Main St., Le Roy.

