Salvatore's opens pizzeria at Lewiston and West Main in Batavia

Kari and Kevin Consaul, owners of the Salvatore's Pizzeria location in Batavia that opened on Monday, cut a ceremonial ribbon with the help of their children, Lukas, 16, Leightyn, 7, and Levi, 14, as well as Keith Counsaul.

The Salvatore's Pizzeria chain, with more than 30 restaurants in the Rochester region, celebrated the opening of its first location in Genesee County, at Lewiston and West Main, Batavia, on Monday.

The new owners of the location are Kevin and Kari Consaul of Churchville.

Kevin said he's excited to open in Batavia because of the warm welcome he's received from the community.

"Over the past eight months, I witnessed vibrant energy throughout Batavia, in this community," Kevin said. "That lets me know that we made the right decision to be in Batavia -- things like, 'when are you opening,' and 'I love this pink roof,' and the best is, 'I love your pizza.'"

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, go HERE or call 585-250-4004.

