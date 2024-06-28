Second person charged in connection to body found in Alabama in March

A second person has been charged in the death and apparent dumping of the body at a location in the town of Alabama in March.

Norman S. "Bud" DeBois, 45, of Lockport, is charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree, a Class D felony, tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony, concealment of a human corpse, a Class E felony, and conspiracy in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Previously, on April 19, Kathryn A. "Kit" Henry, 33, of Lockport, was charged with murder in the second degree, a Class A-1 felony, assault in the first degree, a Class B felony, concealment of a human corpse, a Class E felony, hindering prosecution in the first degree, a Class D felony, tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony, conspiracy in the second degree, a Class B felony, and conspiracy in the fourth degree, a Class E felony.

On March 19, deputies found the body of Michael G. Poole, 59, of Olcott, during an investigation into a missing person report.

A third person is also expected to be charged. The Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to public safety. That person is in custody on unrelated charges.

DeBois was arraigned on Friday and released under supervision. He is scheduled to appear in Alabama Town Court on July 16.