Second suspect arrested in murder of man whose body was found in Alabama

Edward Dunn

The investigation into a case that began in March with the discovery of a body in the town of Alabama has concluded with the arrest of Edward A. Dunn, 38, of Lockport, on charges of murder in the second degree, a Class A-1 felony.

Dunn is also charged with assault in the second degree, a Class B felony, concealment of a human corpse, a Class E felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony.

The Lockport man is accused of killing Michael Poole and then taking steps to conceal Poole's body.

Dunn was arraigned in Genesee County Court on the indictment and ordered held on $100,000 bail. He is schedule to appear in court again on Nov. 7.

The investigation began on March 19, when the body of the 59-year-old Poole, an Olcott resident, was located during a search for a missing person from Niagara County.

Kathryn A. Henry, 33, from Lockport, was arrested on April 19 and charged with murder in the second degree. She was accused at the time of conspiring with another person to kill Poole and hide his body.

On June 27, the Sheriff's Office arrested Norman S. DuBois, 45, of Lockport, and charged him with hindering prosecution among other charges for his alleged part on conspiring to hide Poole's body.