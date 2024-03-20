Sheriff's Office investigating apparent homicide, body of missing Niagara County man found in Alabama

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an apparent homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael G. Poole, age 59, of the Olcott, NY area. The victim waslocated during the afternoon of March 19, 2024 in the Town of Alabama, New York during the investigation into a missing person out of Niagara County.

The preliminary investigation indicates that this appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office at 585-343-5000. This investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.