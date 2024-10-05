Sheriff's Office investigating pickup and semi-truck accident in Le Roy on Friday

A 44-year-old man from Batavia was ejected from his pickup truck while still belted in his seat as the result of a collision on Friday in the Town of Le Roy.

Gregory Baker was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. on Friday at Griswold Road and West Bergen Road.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Sheriff's Office, Baker was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 eastbound on Griswold when he apparently failed to stop for a stop sight. The truck collided with a 2005 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Richard McCullough, 29, of Le Roy.

Neither McCullough nor the child in the semi-trailer was injured in the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.

Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene were State Police, Le Roy PD, Le Roy Fire, Mercy EMS, and Le Roy Ambulance Service.