Sheriff's Office reports four people charged at Kenny Chesney concert at Darien Lake

The following individuals were charged at the Kenny Chesney concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on June 27:
- Joseph A Stephany, 18, of Le Roy, charged with possession of alcohol under 21.
- Joseph A. Dirisio, 18, of Batavia, charged with possession of alcohol under 21.
- Emily J. Schlabach, 19, of Clarence, charged with trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected.
- Marissa T. Peters, 22, of North Tonawanda, charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly striking another person while inside the venue.
All four individuals were issued appearance tickets.