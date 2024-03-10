Sheriff's Office sergeant dies in the line of duty while trying to make arrest at Batavia Downs

During an altercation with a criminal suspect at Batavia Downs shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, a Sheriff's Office sergeant became unresponsive and, despite life-saving attempts by Batavia Downs security staff, was later pronounced dead by the Genesee County Coroner.

Thomas A. Sanfratello was a 32-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. He was working a special assignment detail at the Batavia Downs while on duty.

The investigation has been transferred to the Batavia Police Department, which issued a statement about the case Sunday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members of Sergeant Sanfratello and all the members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at this extremely difficult time,” said Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch.

MORE TK