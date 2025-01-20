South Byron Fire installs officers and honors dedicated volunteers at annual dinner

Among the highlights for the South Byron Volunteer Fire Department in 2024 was the purchase of 11 air packs with 22 cylinders using $91,000 in grant funds, according to Chief Brian Hickey.

"In turn, in good fortune, in our brotherhood, the well-maintained air packs (being replaced) were donated to New Hope Volunteer Fire Department in Kentucky," Hickey said.

The department installed officers and presented annual awards at its annual dinner at the South Byron Fire Hall on Saturday evening.

The department has 22 active members and responded to 62 calls in 2024, with no reported injuries or deaths.

The newly installed firematic officers for 2025:

Brian Hickey, chief

Scott Blossom, deputy chief

Vito Muoio, assistant chief

Chase Cone, captain

Al Secash, 1st lieutenant

Mathew Dougherty, 2nd lieutenant

Haley Rimmer, engineer

Reggie Macdonald, fire police captain

Theresa Hammer, fire police sergeant

Dan Rimmer, fire police corporal

Administrative officers for 2025:

Reggie Macdonald, president

Robert Wilson, vice president

Alfred Klycek, treasurer

Elizabeth Penkszyk, secretary

Theresa Hammer, membership chair

Roseanne Klycek, sunshine chair

Auxiliary Board for 2025

Theresa Hammer, president

Haley Rimmer, vice president

Roseanne Klycek, treasurer

Melody Stone, secretary

Theresa Hammer, party chair

Melody stone, sunshine chair

Captain Chase Cone was named Fireman of the Year. The award was presented by Alfred Klycek.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Administrative officers Jan Macdonald and Reggie Macdonald, president, were named Members of the Year. Award presented by Alfred Klycek.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Chief Brian Hickey presents the Most Calls Award to First Lieutenant Al Secash.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Michael Dougherty received an award for most training hours.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The auxiliary purchased lighted safety vests for the department.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.