 Skip to main content

South Byron Fire installs officers and honors dedicated volunteers at annual dinner

By Howard B. Owens
south-byron-fire-dinner-2025

Among the highlights for the South Byron Volunteer Fire Department in 2024 was the purchase of 11 air packs with 22 cylinders using $91,000 in grant funds, according to Chief Brian Hickey.

"In turn, in good fortune, in our brotherhood, the well-maintained air packs (being replaced) were donated to New Hope Volunteer Fire Department in Kentucky," Hickey said.

The department installed officers and presented annual awards at its annual dinner at the South Byron Fire Hall on Saturday evening.

The department has 22 active members and responded to 62 calls in 2024, with no reported injuries or deaths.

The newly installed firematic officers for 2025:

  • Brian Hickey, chief
  • Scott Blossom, deputy chief
  • Vito Muoio, assistant chief
  • Chase Cone, captain
  • Al Secash, 1st lieutenant
  • Mathew Dougherty, 2nd lieutenant
  • Haley Rimmer, engineer
  • Reggie Macdonald, fire police captain
  • Theresa Hammer, fire police sergeant
  • Dan Rimmer, fire police corporal

Administrative officers for 2025:

  • Reggie Macdonald, president
  • Robert Wilson, vice president
  • Alfred Klycek, treasurer
  • Elizabeth Penkszyk, secretary
  • Theresa Hammer, membership chair
  • Roseanne Klycek, sunshine chair

Auxiliary Board for 2025

  • Theresa Hammer, president
  • Haley Rimmer, vice president
  • Roseanne Klycek, treasurer
  • Melody Stone, secretary
  • Theresa Hammer, party chair
  • Melody stone, sunshine chair
south-byron-fire-dinner-2025
Captain Chase Cone was named Fireman of the Year. The award was presented by Alfred Klycek.
Photo by Howard Owens.
south-byron-fire-dinner-2025
Administrative officers Jan Macdonald and Reggie Macdonald, president, were named Members of the Year. Award presented by Alfred Klycek.
Photo by Howard Owens.
south-byron-fire-dinner-2025
Chief Brian Hickey presents the Most Calls Award to First Lieutenant Al Secash.
Photo by Howard Owens.
south-byron-fire-dinner-2025
Michael Dougherty received an award for most training hours.
Photo by Howard Owens.
south-byron-fire-dinner-2025
The auxiliary purchased lighted safety vests for the department.
Photo by Howard Owens.
south-byron-fire-dinner-2025
Photo by Howard Owens.
south-byron-fire-dinner-2025
Department members and auxiliary members
Photo by Howard Owens.

Authentically Local