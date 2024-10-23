St. Paul's accused in civil suit of inadequately supervising principal who admitted to child sexual conduct

St. Paul Lutheran Church and School is facing a lawsuit stemming from the conviction of a former principal to a child course of sexual conduct charge in June 2023.

The suit alleges that the church was aware of complaints of inappropriate conduct toward young girls and failed to act to protect the children.

In an answer filed with the Genesee County Supreme Court, St. Paul's denies all of the substantial allegations and moved to dismiss the case.

The next hearing in the case to consider motions is on Nov. 7.

Jason Clark worked for the school for 20 years and was named principal in 2019.

He admitted to sexual course of conduct with a child after initially being charged with two counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree. He was accused of sexual behavior with a child less than 11 years old over two separate periods in 2014 into 2016.

The child's guardian filed the lawsuit on behalf of the child. The child and guardian are only identified by initials in the suit.

The suit seeks "attorneys’ fees, costs, pre- and post-judgment interest, compensatory damages, punitive damages, and such other relief as this Honorable Court deems just."

Clark is not named as a defendant in the suit.

The 13-page complaint contains numerous allegations (some repeated under the multiple sections of the complaint).

The plaintiff's attorney, Nathaniel L. Foote, from a law firm in Harrisburg, Pa., makes multiple representations about events and actions underlying the claims.

These include:

"Prior to the cessation of Plaintiff’s abuse by Clark, employee(s), volunteers, and/or agent(s) of St. Paul, including administrators with the power to take corrective action, became aware of Clark's inappropriate behavior toward minor female students."

"... Clark kissed a female student while consoling her while alone with her in a staircase."

"... Clark tickled and hugged multiple children and placed children on his lap."

"Parents reported they were uncomfortable with this behavior to St. Paul."

"Parents’ reports to St. Paul about Clark’s uncomfortable behavior with students was known to St. Paul’s leadership prior to the cessation of Plaintiff’s sexual abuse."

"Clark admitted to sending a 'warning' to the parents of his students that he is a 'hugger' and acknowledged hugging children is not easily accepted by people as it is by a female teacher."

"Such behavior put St. Paul’s leadership and administration, including Pastor Allen Werk, on actual notice that Clark posed a risk of sexual harm to St. Paul’s students."

In its answer, filed by attorney Michael E. Appelbaum of Buffalo, St. Paul's denies all of these allegations except for the assertion that Clark sent the "warning" to parents.

Foote asserts that St. Paul's was negligent in allowing Clark access to vulnerable students, failed to provide adequate supervision, and took no precautions to prevent his client's injuries.

The church denies these allegations.

In response, Appelbaum states, in what is called an 'affirmative defense,' that the plaintiffs failed to state a claim that led to any relief ordered by a court. He said the complaint violates the applicable statute of limitations. He says the complaint fails to show that his client breached any lawful duty owed to the plaintiff. He also suggests a third party, to the church, is responsible for any damages. On legal grounds, he states, many of the claims made by the plaintiff ar barred because the damages were not caused by his client.

In the tenth affirmative defense, he states that "any alleged injury and damages sustained by the plaintiff were worsened by the plaintiff's failure to act to mitigate such injury and damage."

He also suggests that the plaintiff may have received settlement funds, barring any further recovery of damages.