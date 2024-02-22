State budget message for Genesee County: increased spending to fight crime, improve mental health care, without increasing tax burden

NYSDOL Commissioner Roberta Reardon

Once, when she was lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul was dispatched to Genesee Community College to deliver then Gov. Andrew Hochul's message to local leaders on that year's state budget.

Now as governor, Hochul has assigned state department heads to deliver the budget message in Genesee County.

On Tuesday, state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon told a couple of dozen people attending the briefing that the governor's proposed 2024-25 state budget will not add a fiscal burden to New Yorkers, and that the budget is balanced while increasing spending on fighting crime, ensuring New York's economic competitiveness, fixing broken infrastructure, fighting climate change, supporting education, addressing the migrant crisis, making advancements on housing, and improving access to mental health care.

The total spending plan is $233 billion, a 4 percent, or $6 billion, increase over the current budget.

The budget "does not increase income taxes and comes without cuts to services," Reardon said.

"Fighting crime remains a top priority in this budget," Reardon said. "The governor is proposing to make record investments and improvements in the justice system. The endgame here is to make New York a safer place to live, work and visit. Her plan allocates $40 million to crack down on retail theft, a recent issue that has impacted small businesses everywhere. The governor is also committing $40 million dollars to address domestic violence and $35 million to combat hate crimes across our great state."

The governor also wants to significantly increase spending on mental health issues. This will undo the wrongs of the past, Reardon suggested.

"We will rebuild our mental health system from top to bottom, which is needed after decades of underinvestment," Reardon said. "The governor's proposal earmarks $4.8 billion to overhaul the state's mental health continuum of care, and that is a 45 percent increase from 2022. Investments include $24 million for criminal justice-related programs, $37 million to help members of our homeless population who are struggling with mental health issues, and $43 million for supportive housing. This is a complex problem that requires a multi-pronged approach. The governor wants to devote $55 million to create 200 new inpatient psychiatric beds so New Yorkers can receive the care that they need. And we know that mental health also has a very significant impact on our youth, which is why she wants to commit $45 million to support services specifically for young New Yorkers. That funding will power school-based services and peer-to-peer counseling."

Reardon also said Hochul is proposing $35 billion in total school aid, which Reardon said is a $125 million increase from the prior fiscal year.

"In this region, school aid is increasing by $26 million to a total of more than $2.6 billion in funding," Reardon said.

What about creating jobs?

Prior to her talk, The Batavian was given an opportunity for a short, exclusive interview with the labor commissioner, so we asked how the state budget would help New York businesses hire more workers.

"As you know, the governor is really focused like a hawk on upstate economic development," Reardon said. "There are a lot of measures in the budget to help. There's the on-ramp program that ESD (Economic State Development) is running. There will be training centers along the I-90 corridor in support of the chip fab industry and advanced manufacturing. Also, she's got money in the budget for Geneseo and Brockport for the colleges. And obviously, there's a lot of infrastructure money for bridges, highways, potholes, all of that stuff. She's really focused on that."

The Department of Labor, Reardon noted, is really focused on helping people find careers "that they love."

"That is really one of the best things about the Department of Labor," Reardon said. "We do it every day. She's a huge supporter. She always has been and we work together very closely. She's working on targeted industries, but we help everybody. If you want to go to work in a chip fab or advanced manufacturing, we'll help you do that. But if you also want to work locally and stay here, we'll help you do that, you know, whatever your need is, we connect workers to training to employers to wraparound services if they need it. This is a really big priority for the governor."

As a follow-up question, we asked if we could expect any additional spending to assist business parks in Genesee County, such as WNY STAMP or the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park. As Reardon said that was something she would need to look into and get the information to The Batavian, a staff member gave a head shake of, "No."