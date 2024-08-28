State Police investigating shots fired in mobile home park on Clinton Street Road

Reader submitted photo.

State Police are investigating an apparent shots-fired incident at 5066 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.

A photo of a white SUV submitted by a reader looks like it could be an unmarked law enforcement vehicle and shows, potentially, six bullet pockmarks, including four in the windshield.

According to Trooper James O'Callahan, the public information officer for Troop A, there were no injuries. However, O'Callahan was not on duty Wednesday night, and he said he couldn't provide more information until Thursday.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time the shots were fired, O'Callahan said. O'Callahan did not comment on whether the vehicle was law enforcement or not.

He said an arrest has been made.