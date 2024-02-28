Table Top Art Show winners unveiled at Eli Fish

Chris Stangler, pictured with Brian Kemp, won the annual Table Top Art Competition, collecting a $200 cash prize.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Nearly 100 artists -- 99 to be exact -- entered 264 works of art to the annual Table Top Art Competition, which honors winners with cash prizes and reproductions of their work on placemats that will be on table tops at local restaurants in March.

From that wealth of creativity, 20 finalists were selected and unveiled at Eli Fish on Tuesday night.

There were five honorable mentions and 15 winners, with each of the 15 works of art being reproduced on placemats and the top three winners receiving cash prizes of $200, $100, $50, and a People's Choice winner receiving $100.

The top three winners were Chris Stangler, Vanessa Loftus, and Debra Meier. Shauna Blake won the People's Choice voting.

There are 34 area restaurants participating in the art show.

Vanessa Loftus, second place, with Brian Kemp.

Debra Meier, third place, with Brian Kemp.

