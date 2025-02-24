Teen from Corfu killed after bicycle struck by SUV on Tesnow Road

A 17-year-old Corfu resident was killed Sunday evening after a bicycle he was riding on Tesnow Road in the town of Alabama was struck by a vehicle and the youth was ejected from the bike.

Arthur G. Breton, III, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breton was riding his bike north in the northbound lane in the area of 7824 Tesnow Road at 6:38 p.m. when he was struck.

Daphne C. Sundown, 37, of Basom, with her son as a passenger, were also northbound on Tesnow, driving a 2022 black Chevy Blazer, when the vehicle crested a hill over a knoll in the road, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sundown was unable to see Breton and struck his bike with the front driver side of her vehicle.

Sundown and her son immediately exited her vehicle and began rendering aid while calling 9-1-1.

Alabama Fire and Pembroke Fire departments personnel, along with Mercy EMS, responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures. Breton succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as a factor in the accident.

The crash is being investigated by members of the Sheriff's Office along with the Crash Management Team.

Besides emergency responders, several bystanders assisted at the scene.