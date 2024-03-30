The Batavian’s daily email newsletter is back

After a long hiatus, we’re bringing back our email newsletter!

It was short-lived before because it’s a lot of work, but we’ve come up with a plan to deliver it to your inboxes again on a daily basis. We plan on putting out the first new edition on Monday.

Click Here to sign up right now!

The newsletter will also help promote local businesses. If you run or own a local business, contact Lisa Ace (lisa@thebatavian.com) to find out how to promote your business in The Batavian’s Email Newsletter.

If you need technical support with the email newsletter, contact Kara Richenberg at Kara@thebatavian.com.