Drawing by Brooke Follett.

The Batavian closed out its Genesee County Fair eagle drawing contest on Saturday, and Brooke Follett is the People's Choice winner.

Here drawings received the most votes from people who stopped by the Media Center on Friday and Saturday and cast ballots. She wins a ukulele.

Below are the other four drawings that received the most votes.

Drawing by Tylin Torcello, 2nd place

Drawing by Miranda Tamburlin, 3rd place

Drawing by Teri Tamburlin, 4th place