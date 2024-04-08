The Batavian's eclipse coverage

The Batavian will have at least a half-dozen people engaged in covering the eclipse on Monday, mainly attending various viewing sites.

But there are dozens of viewing locations on eclipse day, and we can't make it to all of them. We would love your help -- send us your photos.

Here's what we're looking for:

Pictures of people viewing the eclipse

People enjoying the social aspect of gathering for the eclipse

Please send pictures that show people's faces, not backs

Send full-resolution photos, not thumbnails

Email photos to joanne@thebatavian.com

Please be sure to include your name for photo credit, and include the location, and the names of any people in the photos if you know them.

Feel free to send photos from the hour or so leading up to totality as you take them; we will attempt to do some real-time coverage of activities.

Or send them later if that's more convenient.

Photos from just within Genesee County, please.

Thank you. We hope you have a safe and enjoyable eclipse day.