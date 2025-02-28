The legend of Coach Don Santini lives on in Le Roy after his passing at age 85

Don Santini, a Section V football coaching legend who coached the Le Roy Oatkan Knights early in his career, died Wednesday.

He was 85.

Santini was the head coach in Le Roy from 1966 through 1974 before returning to his alma mater, Fairport High School (1957).

He led the Knights to the program's first-ever undefeated season (8-0) in 1966. The team won four league championships with Santini at the helm.

He was the first coach in Section V history with 200 wins, finishing his career with 2004, which now ranks fourth on the all-time list.

He compiled a 57-15 -2 record at Le Roy.

Santini started his coaching career in 1963 in Morrisville.

After returning to Fairport, Santini became rooted in the community and led the Red Raiders to seven Section V titles. His Fairport teams also won two state titles.

Even though Santini spent only eight years in Le Roy more than five decades ago, he is fondly remembered by Le Roy's football faithful.

Ed Henry wrote on social media, "Don Santini stressed his athletes to stay focused on game day as they were playing for pride and tradition. He was the ultimate motivator who inspired excellence in his teams. He was enthusiastic, excitable, fiery, and had a work ethic with no equal."

Jim Bonaquisti, who started his playing career a year after Santini returned to Fairport, said the former Knight's coach was still a coach he and other Le Roy players wanted to impress.

"We scrimmaged Fairport my junior and senior season," Bonaquisti wrote on social media. "I know I played a little bit harder because even though he wasn't my coach, I didn't want to let him down. Coach always showered you with praise for the great effort."

Santini was inducted into the Section V Football Hall of Fame in 1999.