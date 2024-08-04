Thousands of good humans come together again for Hardcore Happening in Le Roy

Each year, Jesse Coots, his family, and scores of volunteer staff members put on a party like no other in Genesee County at his home and place of business on Linwood Road in Le Roy.

At least 3,000 people come together, as they did Saturday for the Hardcore Happening, to enjoy an afternoon of roaring engines, billowing smoke, squealing rubber, and the site of some marvelously restored classic cars.

A big reason it seems to work year after year, with a minimum of conflicts and bad behavior, is Coots' no-nonsense rules he posts on social media each year.

For example, "No scumbags, No drama, No bullshit. It’s pretty easy to sort out who the dipshits are, and they get shamed and banned every year. Come be a beacon of goodness, not a shit stain of a waste. We have a great turnout of great people, and it’s because we aren’t afraid to throw scumbags the (eff) out; your feelings and privileges are not safe here; you’ll get treated how you act. Don't (eff) this up."

Drivers must be licensed and sober. No drugs. No pets. Children must be well-behaved. Come, meet people, make friends. Be a good human.

Oh, and "Everyone’s car is special; if yours is so special you need special parking, park it in your special garage and sit your special ass on your special couch and stay home."

"I wish we could run our country like that," said Coots during an interview in his garage while cars roared and crowds cheered outside. "This is what we expect out of you. Do it, otherwise you gotta go so and it works great. We have thousands of people here. There are no fights. I've never had anything stolen. Everybody watches guard. The entire place. This place is amazingly immaculate in the mornings because nobody wants to lose the privilege. It really makes me feel good about humanity when sometimes I'm wondering how humanity is going. It's a good group of people."

The party started 20 years ago as a small group of people, and largely by word of mouth, it has grown every year, now drawing car enthusiasts from 20 states. This year, the Coots family and volunteers served more than 2,000 pounds of chicken (there is a $30 entry fee, even if don't plan to stay until 5 p.m. for the dinner).

Coots restores classic cars and specializes in hot rods in his Old Soul Hot Rod Shop on Linwood Road.

The unique thing about the Hardcore Happening is it isn't just another car show.

There's no shortage of classic car gatherings where people can ogle each other's gems, but few opportunities for hot rod owners to fire up their chariots and let people see and hear what they can do simply but burning a little rubber on the pavement -- and at the Coots home, it's a driveway special built some years ago specifically for this event.

The popularity of the event helps keep it going, Coots said.

"I gotta do it. Plus, I love it. It's a lifestyle," Coots said. We really need this type of camaraderie and community event. You know what I mean? Everybody gets together, and if you notice, they're all constantly cheering and just happy for each other. It's hard to walk away from that."

He said the energy of such a wide range of people coming together and finding commonality is what keeps him going.

"What's amazing is it's hard for men, I found in life, to recognize other men. I can't tell you how many tattooed, wild-looking men come up here, like, 'Dude, you're the man. I appreciate you. Thank you for doing this for us.' And the cool thing is, they introduce their children, and they're teaching their kids like, 'This is how you act when you respect someone. This is how you treat them.' So I'm I'm always blown away with this crowd and this circle. They're always classy, they always care, and they're really genuine. That's what this whole crowd is: genuine. There are multiple millionaires here, and there are people who literally are scratching by, and they all have the same thread. They're all birds of a feather. They all get along."

Photos by Howard Owens.