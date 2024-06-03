Three Le Roy seniors discuss their art and inspirations after annual school show

Savannah Harms

Photo by Howard Owens.

Le Roy Jr-Sr High School held its annual art show this past week, and on Friday morning, Principal David Russell invited The Batavian to meet with three senior art students, Savannah Harms, Abby Rose Root, and Paityn Cooper.

Savannah Harms

Harms said she's been an artist "ever since I was a baby, practically.

"I mean, my mother has always loved art, so I was looking up to her since I was a child. She was drawing, she was tattooing, she was doing everything, so when I was looking up at her, I was watching her do her drawings, and I'd be in the back corner trying to draw exactly what she was. I've loved it ever since I could even learn to draw."

To her, art is a form of freedom.

"In every artistic piece that you look at around here, you can see the emotion, the feelings that are put into the piece," Harms said. "What was targeted behind that? So, for example, my Edward Scissorhands, what I think about I did this the time that Johnny Depp was going through all of the things he was going through (in his legal case) case. You could just see the emotional distraught. I did that piece, kind of just reflecting that this was a very vulnerable moment. In that movie, it was acting, but you can see just that vulnerable moment. So, I mean, I just love the emotion that can be put into pieces. And you can just see somebody's raw feelings when you look at their artwork."

As for artists she admires, it's no surprise her mom tops her list.

"A lot of people always pick very famous or popular artists, but it's always I always go to my mother," Harms said. "She's somebody who I could not see anybody surpassing her level."

After graduation, Harms will become a full-time tattoo artist.

"I love tattooing," Harms said. "It's a different type of art. I love creating something that I can put on somebody's body forever."

Abby Rose Root

Photo by Howard Owens.

Abby Rose Root

Root's mother is also an artist.

"I grew up with furniture all about me being painted by her, paintings of hers on the wall, and watching her do color pencils, oils, gouache and all different types of mediums," Root said. "She's definitely been a key component in keeping me motivated during my process because she always gives me reassurance when I need it and helps when I need it."

The work on display in the show displayed an interest in fantasy.

"I just like to draw it," she said. "I love this idea of a magical world where you can space whenever you like, and whatever you imagine can come true."

At the top of the artists who inspire her is Le Roy HS art teacher Antonio Ieon Koukides.

"He inspires me because I love the way he can teach all different people, and no matter where they come from, not matter their background, no matter what their skill level is, he's always able to help them improve," Root said.

After graduation, Root plans to attend Genesee Community College for two years for a fine arts degree. Then, she will see where she wants to go after that, whether to continue to pursue art or maybe get a degree in business.

"Then maybe I could become a teacher or own my own studio or maybe do both," Root said.

Paityn Cooper

Photo by Howard Owens.

Paityn Cooper

Cooper figures her art journey began when she was about nine years old, inspired by her dad, who is an artist.

She said she likes art because "it expresses things that I usually wouldn't be able to say in words."

She said she tried to make her paintings unique and not fit into any specific genre.

Cooper isn't planning a career in art.

"I want to use it as a hobby and to express what's going on through my life throughout my life," she said.

Additional photos of some of the art on display from the show below.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.