Three people charged with drug dealing after Dellinger Avenue raid

Pierre Humphrey

A raid on a residence at 36 Dellinger Ave., Batavia, on Friday morning led to the arrest of three people on drug-related charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The raid was the result of a warrant issued following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force.

The Emergency Response Team assisted in the apprehension of the suspects, leading to Dellinger being closed to civilian access for about 45 minutes on Friday.

Malinda Falk

Taken into custody were Pierre Mahon "GameChanger" Humphrey, 33, of Trentall Street, Rochester, Malinda June Falk, 42, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, and Matthew J. Reed, 39, of Ellicott Street, Batavia.

Matthew Reed

All three are charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (with intent to sell), a Class B felony, Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (in excess of one-half ounce), a Class B felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

The three suspects were arraigned in City Court. Humphrey was ordered held without bail. Falk and Reed were released under supervision.

Assisting in the investigation and arrest were the Sheriff's Office, Batavia PD, City Fire, and the District Attorney's Office.