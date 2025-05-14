Track & Field: Batavia celebrates seniors before meet against Greece Olympia/Odyssey

Press release:

Batavia Boys competed against Greece Olympia/Odyssey on Tuesday and came away with a 110-31 victory. Winners for Batavia were:

Jamere Reeves -110 Hurdles (17.3)

Grant Gahagan - 400m (54.0)

Cameron Garofalo - 1600m (4:35.6), 3200m (10:56)

Sheldon Siverling - Shot Put (58-11), Discus (155-10)

Justin Smith - Triple Jump (39-6.75), High Jump (5-10)

Da'Von Gallo Williams - 400 Hurdles (1:03.9)

Cooper Banser - 800m (2:18.0)

Keagan Calmes - 200m (23.7)

Cooper Konieczny - Pole Vault (10-6)

4x400 Relay - Jamari Irvin, Brandon Currier, Da'Von Gallo Williams, Isaac Varland

4x800 Relay - Mason Bellamy, Gabe Flanagan, Noah Richmond, Grady Moore

We also celebrated and recognized our seniors prior to this meet and we have 23 Seniors who have competed with us this year!