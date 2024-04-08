Travelers from the East Coast hang out at Genesee County Fairgrounds to view eclipse

Denise Auker and her family from Lancaster, Pa., traveled to Genesee County to view Eclipse

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Even with a forecast of clouds, the dim prospects of actually seeing a fairly rare total solar eclipse were enough to draw a few visitors to Genesee County and the Genesee County Fairgrounds to see what they could see.

There were a couple of dozen groups of people at the fairgrounds on Monday to see the eclipse.

Denise Auker, of Lancaster, Pa., and her family of six picked Batavia because it seemed affordable and the five-hour drive was reasonable.

"The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce's website was very helpful and had a lot of information," Auker said. "We were at the maple farm this morning. They (the chamber) recommended that, and then they had this location on (the site). They had several locations to choose from, but we picked this one."

For Mike from Northern Virginia and his friend Aram, Genesee County seemed like it might be a place with fewer crowds, easier to get to and leave after the event.

"We also wanted to go somewhere where there were we knew there were places to see the eclipse," Mike said. "We didn't want to get stuck in the middle of a place with just roads and no cleaning, no place to park and see it. We figured this was a good place to end up."

Left to Right is Aram from NYC, his friend Mike from Virgina picked him up on the way to WNY to view the Eclipse.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Jenna from Batavia with Mr. Scribbles doing an activity

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Some kids from Harrisburg, Pa., enjoying the bounce house inside the main building at the fair.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

A petting zoo was on hand for many to enjoy.

Photo by Steve Ognibene